FBI chief given dossier by John McCain alleging secret Trump-Russia contacts | US news | The Guardian

The Guardian
Tue Jan 10, 2017
    Senator John McCain passed documents to the FBI director, James Comey, last month alleging secret contacts between the Trump campaign and Moscow and that Russian intelligence had personally compromising material on the president-elect himself. The material, which has been seen by the Guardian, is a series of reports on Trump’s relationship with Moscow. They were drawn up by a former western counter-intelligence official, now working as a private consultant.

