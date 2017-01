A US consular official was shot in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Friday night, prompting the FBI to offer a $20,000 reward for information that leads to identifying the suspect.

On Saturday morning, Mexico’s federal attorney general’s office said in a statement that it was working with the US embassy “to find the those responsible for this unfortunate event”. It added that sate and federal authorities had been assigned to protect the victim, who is in a stable condition.