Donald Trump was forced to say that Mexico would pay for his planned border wall “later” after Republican officials indicated Congress and US taxpayers would first foot the bill.

The president-elect responded after reports citing Republican officials said Congress might make funds available for the wall, saying this would just be for the “sake of speed”. He added in a tweet that the “dishonest media” had failed to report that “any money spent on building the Great Wall” would be reimbursed.