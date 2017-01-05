Norway will next week become the first nation to start switching off its FM radio network, in a risky and unpopular leap to digital technology that will be closely watched by other countries considering whether to follow suit.Critics say the government is rushing the move and fear many people may miss emergency alerts that until now have been broadcast via FM radio. Of particular concern are the 2m cars on Norway’s roads that are not equipped with digital audio broadcasting (DAB) receivers, they say.
Norway first to start switching off FM radio | World news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Jan 5, 2017 6:20 PM
