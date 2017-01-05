Newsvine

Russia hacking: US intelligence chief hits back at Donald Trump's 'disparagement' | Technology | The Guardian

    The departing head of US intelligence has publicly defended his analysts against attacks by Donald Trump following their conclusion that Russia interfered in the November election, as the unprecedented dispute between the president-elect and the intelligence services he will soon control broke into the open.

    “There’s a difference between skepticism and disparagement,” James Clapper told a hearing into foreign cyber-threats to the US held by the Senate armed services committee, adding that US intelligence analysts “stand more resolutely” than ever behind their conclusion of “Russian interference in our electoral process”.

