Republicans' plan to erase Obama legacy starts with chipping away at Obamacare | US news | The Guardian

A Republican-dominated Congress convenes on Tuesday with a carefully crafted plan to erase much of what the Obama administration considered to be its main domestic achievements, starting with healthcare and environmental regulations.

Barack Obama is seeking to rally Democrats on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for a rearguard struggle to salvage at least some of his signature legislation in the face of looming attacks over the course of the incoming Trump administration. But the party’s ability to resist is hampered by Republican legislative tactics designed to minimize the power of the minority, and the fact that 10 Democratic senators will face re-election two years from now in states won by Donald Trump, making them reluctant to defy him.