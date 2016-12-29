Newsvine

South Korea prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for pension fund chief| Reuters

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 11:58 AM
    South Korean prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye said on Thursday they are seeking a warrant to arrest the head of the national pension fund, the world's third-largest.

    The special prosecutor's office said National Pension Service Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo had acknowledged that he had pressured the fund to approve an $8 billion merger between two Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] units last year while he was head of the health ministry, reversing an earlier public denial.

