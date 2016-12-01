Newsvine

Report: Jung-ho Kang arrested after fleeing scene of DUI accident

    Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung-ho Kang has reportedly been arrested for fleeing the scene of a DUI accident in Korea, according to Yonhap News. Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review has confirmed some of the details.

    The 29-year-old Kang was allegedly involved in an alcohol-related accident in the early hours of the morning Friday in Korea. The accident reportedly took place at 2:48 a.m. in Seoul. Kang allegedly attempted to leave the scene, but was caught by police shortly afterward. His blood alcohol level was said to be .084 percent. The legal limit in South Korea is .05 percent. No one was injured in the incident.

