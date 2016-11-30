Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 613 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

'Bogus charges': Standing Rock activists say they face campaign of legal bullying | US news | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Wed Nov 30, 2016 12:27 PM
    Discuss:

    In what appears to be a concerted effort to deter people from joining the Standing Rock protests, North Dakota officials are pursuing serious criminal charges and threatening to levy hefty fines against Native American activists.

    Despite state and federal evacuation orders, a government roadblock, escalating police violence and aggressive prosecutions that attorneys say lack basic evidence, thousands of veterans are preparing to travel to Cannon Ball this weekend to support the growing movement to stop the Dakota Access pipeline.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor