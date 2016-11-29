Newsvine

Park Geun-hye, Embattled South Korean President, Says She's Willing to Resign

View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
    SEOUL, South Korea — President Park Geun-hye of South Korea said Tuesday that she was willing to resign before her term ends, in an effort to head off a pending impeachment vote over a devastating corruption scandal.

    “I am giving up everything now,” she said in a dramatic, five-minute televised address, offering her third public apology for the scandal that has paralyzed her government for weeks. It was the first time South Koreans had heard from their cloistered leader since a previous televised public apology on Nov. 4.

