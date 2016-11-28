Newsvine

Standing Rock protest: North Dakota governor orders immediate evacuation | US news | The Guardian

Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962
Seeded on Mon Nov 28, 2016 6:44 PM
    North Dakota governor Jack Dalrymple ordered the immediate evacuation of the main encampment of activists opposing the Dakota Access pipeline, but a state official said he would not authorize law enforcement to carry out the order.Citing concerns about “harsh winter conditions” and the North Dakota Disaster Act of 1985, Dalrymple said on Monday that all persons at the camp are “ordered to leave the evacuation area immediately, and are further ordered not to return to the evacuation area”.

