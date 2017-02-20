Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 688 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

Trump appoints HR McMaster as national security adviser | US news | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:24 PM
    Discuss:

    Donald Trump has announced Lt Gen H R McMaster as his pick for National Security adviser, calling him “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience”.The president made the announcement in the living room at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, where he has been spending the holiday weekend interviewing prospective candidates for the position.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor