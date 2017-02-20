Donald Trump has announced Lt Gen H R McMaster as his pick for National Security adviser, calling him “a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience”.The president made the announcement in the living room at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, where he has been spending the holiday weekend interviewing prospective candidates for the position.
Trump appoints HR McMaster as national security adviser | US news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Feb 20, 2017 1:24 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment