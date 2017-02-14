Two radio journalists have been killed in the Dominican Republic after gunmen opened fire during a news bulletin which was being broadcast on Facebook Live.Luís Manuel Medina, the presenter of the news programme Milenio Caliente – or Hot Millennium – was killed while on air on Tuesday morning. Producer and director Leo Martínez was shot dead in an adjacent office at the radio station FM 103.5.
Journalists shot dead during Facebook Live video in Dominican Republic | World news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:13 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment