The US appeals court has denied the justice department’s request for an immediate reinstatement of Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.The ninth US circuit court of appeals in San Francisco made the ruling early on Sunday morning, and asked those challenging the ban to respond to the appeal filed by the Trump administration late on Saturday night, and the justice department to file a counter-response by Monday afternoon.
US appeals court rejects White House request to reinstate travel ban | US news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sun Feb 5, 2017 10:37 AM
