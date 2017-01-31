Paul Ryan has urged Republicans to stand by Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, throwing his support behind the restrictive policy despite its mixed reactions from lawmakers on Capitol Hill.“The president has a responsibility to the security of this country,” the House speaker told reporters on Tuesday, in his first public comments on the executive order.
Paul Ryan urges Republicans to back travel ban despite anger over its rollout | US news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:23 PM
