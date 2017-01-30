Donald Trump’s White House is plunging the United States into a full-blown constitutional crisis a little more than a week into his administration. One of the prime culprits seems to be his controversial chief strategist: Steve Bannon, whom Nancy Pelosi called a white nationalist.
The Muslim ban has brought the US close to constitutional crisis | Trevor Timm | Opinion | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 3:23 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment