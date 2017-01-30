Newsvine

Lee Roy-10779962

Lee Roy-10779962 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

 

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 666 Comments: 0 Since: Jan 2015

The Muslim ban has brought the US close to constitutional crisis | Trevor Timm | Opinion | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Lee Roy-10779962 View Original Article: The Guradian
Seeded on Mon Jan 30, 2017 3:23 PM
    Discuss:

    Donald Trump’s White House is plunging the United States into a full-blown constitutional crisis a little more than a week into his administration. One of the prime culprits seems to be his controversial chief strategist: Steve Bannon, whom Nancy Pelosi called a white nationalist.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor