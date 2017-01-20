Anti-Trump protesters barricaded the headquarters of Uber in San Francisco on Friday morning to call attention to Uber CEO Travis Kalanick’s “collaboration” with the new administration on Trump’s inauguration day.Protesters blocked traffic outside the ride-hailing company’s main office with a giant banner reading: “Uber collaborates with Trump”, while others used PVC piping and chains to blockade the entrances to the building.
Protesters barricade Uber offices: 'No business as usual' on inauguration day | World news | The Guardian
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jan 20, 2017 6:37 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment